Third FIR lodged against NCB’s Aryan Khan case witness Kiran Gosavi in Pune

The Pune Police on Saturday said that it has charged an NCB witness in the case of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan for threatening victim and conspiracy sections. Kiran Gosavi, who was detained on Thursday for a 2018 case in which he allegedly defrauded two people by promising them international employment, has been charged under sections 420, 409, 506(2), 120(b) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act 3(b).

This is the third case registered against the NCB witness, who is being held in police custody until November 5.

On Friday, a case was registered against Gosavi with the Lashkar police station after three individuals filed a complaint alleging that he had duped them by promising them jobs in Malaysia in 2020. The case was registered under sections 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

On October 2, an NCB squad commanded by Sameer Wankhade raided a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai and detained Aryan Khan and others following an alleged drugs seizure. Gosavi was apparently present at the scene. After the raid, his selfie and a video with Aryan went viral.