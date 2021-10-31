‘This is political tourism and it will help taxi and hotel businesses’: Goa Chief Minister on Rahul, Mamata’s visit

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Pramod Sawant hit out at Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee over their visit in the state. He said that this political tourism will help state’s taxi and hotel business.

‘This is political tourism. During the next four months, the taxi and hotel businesses, which had suffered due to the pandemic would get a good business with such kind of tourism. I felt good that Rahul Gandhi rode pillion a two-wheeler taxi. It must be the first time for him. We have been travelling on two-wheeler taxis and in rickshaws’, said Pramod Sawant.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently visited Goa to hold discussions with regional parties in the state. TMC had announced earlier that it will contest the assembly elections to be held next year. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be visiting Goa on Monday.