Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen blessed with baby girl

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen welcomed their first child today on November 1. Revealing the happy news to their fans and followers, Rajeev shared images of himself with his wife and newborn on Instagram.

Sharing the pictures, Rajeev wrote, ‘Blessed with a baby girl. Charu is doing fine & fit… So proud of my wife for being strong right till the end… Thank you all for your prayers… Thank you God.’

Sushmita Sen also announced her new status as a bua by posting a cute smiling picture of herself. She wrote: ‘#answeredprayers Lakshmi arrives just before Diwali!! IT’S A GIRL!!!! Congratulations @asopacharu & @rajeevsen9 what a beauty she is!!! I BECAME A BUA THIS MORNING #sooooooohapppyyyyyy. ‘

Sushmita Sen’s brother, Rajeev Sen, and television actress Charu Asopa got married in Goa on June 16, 2019. Their marriage, however, quickly became troubled. Charu and Rajeev both erased each other’s photos and videos from their social media handles. But they reconciled soon after and revealed that they are expecting their first child together. Charu Asopa is well known for her roles in the television shows Mere Angne Mein and Akbar Ka Bal Birbal.