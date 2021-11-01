‘Democratic values need to be protected’: Rahul Gandhi extends greetings on Foundation day

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended his greetings to the people of various states on the occasion of their respective Foundation Day.

‘Each state in India was formed on the foundation of democratic values which need to be protected at all costs. Best wishes to our brothers & sisters for their state formation days’, the Congress MP said.

Kerala, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh are observing their Foundation Day on November 1. Earlier today, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the people on the formation day of their respective states.