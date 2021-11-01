Hopes unmet: G20 summit fails to commit to emissions targets

UN Secretary-General António Guterres left Rome with his hopes unfulfilled, but stressed that they are not buried. ‘We are moving forward to COP26 in Glasgow to keep the 1.5-degree target alive and to implement promises in finance and adaptation for people and planet. The G20 states committed to stop financing coal power generation overseas, but no date was set to phase it out,’ the UN chief said in a tweet.

The G20 statement also stated that ‘methane emissions are one of the most cost-effective and quickest methods of reducing greenhouse gas emissions’. The countries did not set a target for net-zero carbon emissions; instead, they said it would be achieved by or around mid-century. Moreover, the G-20 nations agreed to restart international travel in a safe and orderly manner as well as to reach the global vaccination goal of at least 40% of the population by the end of the year and 70% by mid-2022.

‘The impacts of climate change at 1.5°C will be much lower than at 2°C. Each country must take meaningful and effective actions and commit to keeping 1.5°C within reach. The development of clear national pathways that align long-term ambition with short- and medium-term goals, and with international cooperation and support, taking into account different approaches. A successful COP26 is a goal to be achieved’, the statement concluded.

Read more: Blood to create eggs: New start-up is changing the rules of human reproduction

In addition, the nations committed themselves to ensure food security and adequate nutrition for all citizens. Moreover, the leaders agreed to create a more stable and fair international tax system, and to develop model rules and multilateral instruments for global implementation by 2023. Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Everyone needs to realize that granular commitments are needed otherwise the increase in temperature will exceed 1.3 degrees. If Glasgow fails, the whole thing fails’.