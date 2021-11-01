Isro-Human Space Flight Center to hire junior translators: Get the details here…

The Human Space Flight Center (HSFC), the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), is seeking applications for six junior translation officers. On the ISRO’s official website, there is an online application form for this recruitment. Forms must be submitted by November 20.

‘Employees appointed under this scheme will be subject to the National Pension System. In addition to Pay, ISRO provides free transport (in lieu of Transport Allowance), limited housing facility (in lieu of House Rent Allowance), advances for purchase of conveyance, construction of house, Leave Travel Concession, Group Insurance, subsidized canteen facilities, etc. subject to certain terms and conditions. ISRO also provides attractive medical benefits to its employees and eligible dependents,’ ISRO has said.

https://apps.ursc.gov.in/Hinditrans-2021/advt.jsp

The candidates will be selected through a written test and a skill test. In order to be declared qualified, candidates must obtain a minimum of 60% marks in the written examination. There would be two passages for precis writing, carrying 20 marks each, and two passages for translation from Hindi into English and vice versa, carrying 30 marks each.

On the final merit list, the ISRO has announced, ‘The selection will be made among qualified candidates, based solely on the scores obtained in the written test. The empanelment of candidates qualifying in the Skill test, with a minimum 60% score, shall be done In the order they achieved the highest score in the written test’.