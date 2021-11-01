Kerala to remove communalisam and casteism: CM Pinarayi Vijayan on ‘Kerala Piravi’.

Kerala Piravi, which marks the 65th anniversary of the state’s creation from the then Madras, was celebrated on Sunday. Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister of Kerala, said that it was up to the people to overcome challenges posed by casteism and communalism.

CM sent his greetings to the people, saying, ‘It is up to us to overcome the obstacles created by communalism and casteism, and to safeguard religious fraternity and democratic ideals,’ on Sunday evening.

He stated that from its establishment on November 1, 1956, Kerala has been able to provide basic requirements such as schooling, healthcare, food and welfare to its population and has set a good example to the rest of the world in all of these areas, in a Facebook post.