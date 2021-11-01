‘Monkey Menace’ causes havoc: Government puts up Langur cutouts to combat

Lucknow’s metro stations are under attack by monkeys these days, making life at the state capital very difficult for the government of Uttar Pradesh. Passengers sometimes become scared of monkeys and worry about getting harmed by them inside the station. In order to control this problem, the State government has installed Langur cutouts at the metro stations where they are most prevalent. ANI shared the information along with the pictures on its Twitter feed.

‘Lucknow Metro places cutouts of Langurs at nine metro stations that have monkey problems, with the aim of scaring them away,’ ANI reported. According to Hindi websites, an official said that earlier only the sound of langur screaming was played at Badshah Nagar metro station. However, this did not help. Consequently, the cutouts were installed. The effect is visible when the sound of the langur screaming is projected along with the cutout.

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 31, 2021

According to Vivek Mishra, the controller of Badshah Nagar metro station, they change the cutout after a while. ‘Now that we have found an effective method, we can breathe a sigh of relief,’ he said. Monkeys are most prevalent in Charbagh and Durgapuri metro stations, according to the metro administration. ‘Charbagh is a big railway station. People throw fruits on the railway track. Due to which there is more monkey here. The same situation is seen at Durgapuri railway station too,’ he added. The monkeys occupy the platforms and the stairs, sometimes stealing luggages and sometimes attacking travellers.