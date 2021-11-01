New Dominar 400 will be available in Kerala at affordable price

The country’s popular two-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto launched the 2021 Bajaj Dominar 400 in India. The new Dominar, according to the company, has factory-fitted touring equipment appropriate for riders who desire powerful touring accessories and some minor alterations to the design. The bike is powered by a 373.3 cc liquid-cooled DOHC FI engine that produces 40 PS power and 35 Nm of torque. The company had offered a special introductory price of Rs 1,99,991 for customers in Kerala.

The new Bajaj Dominar 400 sports a more distinctive front end with an angular and elegant tall visor that is designed to provide good wind-blast protection. The new Dominar 400 has a fighter jet-style handguard with Flexi-winglets for optimal wind protection, as well as a luggage carrier that makes touring easier. Pillion’s comfort is ensured with the addition of a back stopper. A leg guard and an engine bash plate with an integrated metal skid plate are among the additional upgrades on the 2021 Dominar 400. It also has an integrated navigation mount that allows riders to use their navigation device. In addition, the bike now also has a USB charging connector and will be available in two colour options- Aurora Green and Charcoal Black.