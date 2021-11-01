Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to make her Bollywood debut

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has lately made headlines after announcing her split from Naga Chaitanya. She signed two bilingual films after her divorce. According to rumours, she has now signed a new movie that will mark her Bollywood debut.

As per sources, she is in talks for a project with Taapsee Pannu’s production company. Taapsee’s Outsiders Films is rumoured to be considering making a female-centric thriller starring Samantha. This initiative will be officially announced in the near future.

Meanwhile, Samantha has been travelling since her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. Following her spiritual retreat, the actress has taken a vacation from where she has been sharing pictures and videos of her holiday. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya made public statements on their individual social media accounts on October 2nd, announcing their breakup. Recently, she has deleted around 85 pictures with him from her Instagram account. This appears to be a reasonable step, as Sam may choose to erase all her memories with Chay.