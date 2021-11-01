Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan to hire private bodyguard for son Aryan: Report

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan decided to prioritise their son Aryan Khan’s safety over anything else, after he was released on bail in a drug case. Ravi Singh, Shah Rukh Khan’s bodyguard, has been at his side continuously, and Aryan will get a bodyguard shortly.

According to a source of the family, ‘Shah Rukh is shaken. He is wondering if things would have gone to this level if there was a bodyguard with Aryan, who took care of him. Just like he has Ravi, who has been guarding him, SRK now is looking to appoint one for Aryan asap.’

Meanwhile, Aryan will have to appear in front of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every Friday as part of his bail conditions. Juhi Chawla, Shah Rukh Khan’s actor-friend and business partner, appeared as surety for Aryan, who is 23 years old, before a special court that hears matters under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

The Bombay HC released its operative decision on Friday afternoon, stating that Aryan Khan and his co-accused in the case, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also granted bail, be released on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount.

The trio was relieved only one day before the HC was set to take a two-week recess for Diwali. The High Court said in a five-page decision issued by Justice Nitin Sambre that the trio must give their passports to the NDPS court and must not leave India without first seeking permission from the special court.