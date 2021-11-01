‘You complete us’: Abhishek Bachchan shares lovely Bday post for wifey Aishwarya Rai

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, shared a sweet birthday post for his wife and star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Monday, wishing her on the special occasion.

The actor posted a lovely image of Aishwarya on his Instagram handle, along with a short, love-filled note that read, ‘Happy Birthday Wifey! Thank you for being, you. You complete us. We love you…’

The post quickly went viral on the social media platform, with celebrities, friends and fans sending love and wishes to the beauty queen and the couple. Aishwarya too shared an Instagram post on her birthday, which featured her along with Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Expressing her love for them, in the caption, she wrote, ‘I LOVE YOU FOREVER AND BEYOND’.

