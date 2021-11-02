Climate change brought extreme drought: Turkish farmers

Turkey has been suffering from a long-term drought.

In October, rain poured for the first time in eight months on Bicar Icli’s farms in the southeastern portion of the country.

Climate change is to blame for the severe drought, according to Icli, a Turkish farmer. For the past five years, Icli has been working in his farms in Diyarbakir province.

He claims that the parched soils have prevented him from planting his winter wheat crops.

Icli’s woes come as world leaders gather in Glasgow for the COP26 climate meeting, highlighting the dilemma that farmers in Turkey and abroad are suffering as a result of extreme weather.

Farmers are attempting to save money by avoiding fertiliser in order to limit financial losses.

The issue, according to Chairman Abdulsamet Ucaman of Diyarbakir’s agricultural chamber, is more than a cause for alarm.

Climate change, according to environmentalists, has exacerbated the threat of water scarcity. Water levels at dams had fallen to record lows due to a lack of rainfall, according to official data from 2020.

According to President Tayyip Erdogan, the data indicates that Turkey’s viable water reserves will continue to dwindle. Ankara was the last of the G20 economies to ratify the Paris climate agreement in October.