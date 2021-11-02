Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seizes 155 kilograms of Hashish smuggled into India

New Delhi: In two separate incidents, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 155 kg Hashish smuggled to India from Nepal.

85 kilograms of the contraband was seized from a Renault Duster car on the Hapur-Meerut road. The drug was hidden in a specially built cavity under the boot of the car. The two persons, including the owner of the vehicle, were arrested.

Also Read: UP: Faizabad Station renamed as Ayodhya Cantonment

In the second incident, 70 kilograms of Hashish was recovered from a Mahindra Bolero pick-up truck in Ramraj town of Uttar Pradesh. The drug was concealed in a specially created cavity near the driver-side of the carriage body of the vehicle. One person proven to be a history-sheeter had been arrested. As per records, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh police had arrested him with 55 kilograms of Hashish in 2018