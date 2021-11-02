DH Latest NewsDH NEWSUttar PradeshLatest NewsNEWS

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seizes 155 kilograms of Hashish smuggled into India

Nov 2, 2021, 09:44 pm IST

New Delhi: In two separate incidents, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 155 kg Hashish smuggled to India from Nepal.

85 kilograms of the contraband was seized from a Renault Duster car on the Hapur-Meerut road. The drug was hidden in a specially built cavity under the boot of the car. The two persons, including the owner of the vehicle, were arrested.

In the second incident, 70 kilograms of Hashish was recovered from a Mahindra Bolero pick-up truck in Ramraj town of Uttar Pradesh.  The drug was concealed in a specially created cavity near the driver-side of the carriage body of the vehicle.  One person proven to be a history-sheeter had been arrested.  As per records, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh police had arrested him with 55 kilograms of Hashish in 2018

 

