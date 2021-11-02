Eat less until 2025: North Korea instructs citizens.

North Korea is apparently advising its citizens to eat less food over the next three years due to a severe food scarcity that has been declared an emergency.

Natural catastrophes, international sanctions and COVID-19 have only served to increase North Korea’s food crisis. While the hermit state of over 26 million people has yet to disclose a single case of coronavirus, lockdowns have slowed the flow of products into its borders.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered that every grain of rice be secured, and that all efforts be put on agriculture. To help alleviate the issue, North Korea is said to have pushed the consumption of black swans. The government is now breeding black swans to butcher them for their meat, according to state media. On October 24, Ri Jong Nam, the province’s main party secretary, established a black swan breeding centre on the country’s east coast.