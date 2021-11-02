Family troubles, the leading cause of suicide in India: Reports

Family troubles are the leading cause of suicide death in India, accounting for 33 percent of all recorded cases in 2020. According to the most recent government data, physical and mental diseases were the second most important factor. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) figures issued on October 29th, up to 153,052 suicide fatalities were documented across the country in 2020.

The figures for 2020 are up nearly 10 percent from the previous year, when the country recorded 139,123 suicide deaths.

The states in India with the highest number of suicide deaths are:-

Maharashtra, in western India, had the highest number of victims. With 3,142 cases, the Delhi national capital area topped the list of centrally governed union territories.

Together, the five states with the greatest numbers accounted for slightly more than half of the national total, 50.1 percent.

Suicide is an increasing and severe public health concern in India, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The 15-to-29-year-olds, the elderly, and people with special needs are the most vulnerable population in this category.

Policies limiting access to pesticides, guns and erecting barriers on bridges and train platforms could be some of the preventive solutions, the world body stated. Counseling services and the creation of de-stigmatized platforms for discussion of these taboo topics should also be considered.