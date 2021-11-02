Gulf country asks citizens in Lebanon to return

Manama: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bahrain asked all its citizens and residents to return from Lebanon immediately. The ministry clarified that this decision does not affect the Lebanese people residing in Bahrain. Earlier, the country had expelled the Lebanese ambassador.

Earlier, severe criticism was raised against the remarks of the information minister in Lebanon, George Kordahi. George Kordahi said that thew Houthi rebels in Yemen were only defending themselves against an external aggression. He also accused that homes, villages, funerals and weddings were being bombed by the Saudi-led coalition.

Saudi Arabia had banned all imports from Lebanon and also expelled the Lebanese ambassador from the country over the remarks. It also banned its citizens from travelling to Lebanon and recalled its ambassador from Lebanon. Earlier, the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain also recalled their diplomats from Lebanon in solidarity with the Saudi Arabia.