Kawasaki launches Z650: Know features and price

Mumbai: Japanese automakers Kawasaki has launched its new Z650 RS in the Indian market. Bookings have started and delivery will begin from the end of November or early December 2021.

The new sports bike is powered with a 649cc, parallel-twin engine. The engine is capable of producing 67.3 bhp of power and 64 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission.

The new bike is offered in two colour options- Candy Emerald Green and Metallic Moondust Gray. It comes with a circular all-LED headlamp, LED turn indicators and an LED taillamp. The bike has dual 310 mm discs at the front and a single 220 mm disc at the rear along with dual-channel ABS.

The bike is priced at Rs 6.65 lakh in Delhi.