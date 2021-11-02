Maxima launches new smartwatch at Rs 3,999

The popular watch manufacturer Maxima announced the launch of the Max Pro X6 smartwatch in the Indian market. For Rs 3,999, the Maxima Max Pro X6 is available in a variety of colours, including black, silver, gold with peach strap, and gold with black strap.

The smartwatch is powered by the Realtek RTL8762D chipset. It connects to a smartphone using Bluetooth v5.0 and is compatible with iOS 9.0 and Android 5.0 and higher devices.

The watch has a 1.7-inch super bright HD screen with a brightness of 400 Nits for an exceptional viewing experience, according to the makers, ensuring no viewing issues even on the brightest of days. The Max Pro X6 also boasts a built-in microphone and a high-definition speaker, as well as a Bluetooth calling capability. The watch also has an intelligent AI Sleep Monitor and a SpO2/Continuous Heart Rate Monitor for people who want to keep track of their health.

It also works well with the Da Fit app, which, according to the company’s claim delivers reliable motion records, sleep tracking, and workout analysis.