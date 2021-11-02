Nagpur boy chokes to death while inflating balloon

Nagpur: In a tragic incident, a 6-year-old boy died of suffocation after a balloon got blocked in his throat, while he was inflating it. The incident took place in Swaraj Vihar colony in Nandanvan area of Nagpur, Maharashtra, at around 4:30pm on Monday.

‘While inflating the balloon, it got stuck in his throat, which led to suffocation. Family members tried to remove the balloon, but failed. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival’, police in Nagpur city said on Tuesday.

The Nandanvan police station official added that a case of accidental death has been registered.