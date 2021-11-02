Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe is all set to release on November 4 for Diwali

Rajinikanth’s forthcoming action drama Annaatthe is all set to release on November 4 for Diwali. The plot of the movie as the trailer suggests the Superstar will come on screen as Kaalaiyan, a village president who is devoted to his village folk and family. Keerthy Suresh plays the role of his sister. When a villain (Jagapathi Babu) threatens their peaceful existence, all hell breaks loose as Kalaiyan wants vengeance.

The film is expected to be a full-fledged family entertainer, similar to the star’s previous flicks Muthu, Arunachalam, and Padayappa. Nayanthara will once again share screen space with Rajinikanth in the film after starring alongside him in Darbar. Annatthe, which is directed by Siva and produced by Sun Pictures, features an ensemble cast that includes Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj, and Soori in key roles.