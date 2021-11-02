‘Real-life Mowgli’ wears a suit and goes to school!

‘Real-life Mowgli’ Zanziman Ellie, who was ostracized by his village and spent most of his childhood in the forest, now wears a suit every day and attends a local school. In February last year, Afrimax TV broadcasted a video about Ellie’s life on YouTube, after he fled Rwanda to live in the woods.

When he was born in 1999, he was almost immediately rejected by his society due to his physical appearance, which was influenced by his ailment, microcephaly, which causes a baby’s head to be significantly smaller than usual at birth. In addition, he was denied access to school because he was incapable of paying attention in class.

However, donations have enabled him to attend a special needs school, according to reports. Afrimax TV established a GoFundMe website after the show, where money was collected from fans all over the world to assist Ellie and his mother start a new life. Ellie attended the Ubumwe Community Center in Gisenyi, Rwanda, because the funds were used to send him to a special needs school, according to Atinkanews.