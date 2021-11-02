Rohit Shetty requested Salman to postpone release date of Antim: Reports

A slew of films will be released in theatres in the following months. ‘Sooryavanshi’, directed by Rohit Shetty, is set to hit theatres on November 5. Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn feature in Sooryavanshi. Fans of the stars are eagerly anticipating the release of the film.

According to sources, superstar Salman Khan was planning to release his film ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ on the same day, but he changed his mind after receiving a plea. When Rohit Shetty learned that Salman Khan was planning to release his film on the same day as Sooryavanshi, he spoke with him and requested that the dates be pushed back to avoid clashing with his project. He also said the superstar that for a large picture like Sooryavanshi, a solo release was crucial.

Antim: The Final Truth, starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma and directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, is set to hit theaters on November 26. Fans are ecstatic and eagerly anticipating the action-packed flick.