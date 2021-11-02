Sachin Vaze sent to Mumbai Police custody till Nov 6 in extortion case

A municipal court on Monday remanded dismissed API Sachin Waze in police custody till November 6, in connection with an extortion charge filed against him in suburban Goregaon.

The crime branch of the Mumbai police took Waze into custody on Monday, based on the complaint from builder-turned-hotelier Bimal Agrawal, which also involves former police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Waze was brought before a Metropolitan Magistrate’s court by the crime branch, who requested his custody for 10 days in order to conduct an investigation.

Waze, a 49-year-old Assistant Police Inspector, was fired from the force in March after being arrested by the NIA in connection with the finding of an explosives-laden SUV near Mukesh Ambani’s south Mumbai home and the subsequent murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.

According to Agarwal’s complaint, the accused extorted 9 lakh from him in exchange for not executing a raid on two pubs and restaurants that he co-owned, as well as forcing him to buy two cellphones valued at around 2.92 lakh for them. Police had said that the event took place between January 2020 and March 2021.

Four more people have been listed as suspects in the case: Sumit Singh alias Chintu, Alpesh Patel, Vinay Singh alias Babloo, and Riyaz Bhati.

Accordingly, a case was registered against the six accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 384 and 385 (both relating to extortion) and 34 (common intention), and an investigation is ongoing.