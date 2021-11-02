Sara, Janhvi Kapoor visit Kedarnath temple together, offer prayers

Fans of Bollywood stars Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are well aware of their friendship. The duo frequently share photos of themselves on social media and this time they were seen visiting the Kedarnath shrine together.

Sara and Janhvi’s fan groups shared photos from their visits to the Kedarnath Temple, where the two were photographed praying.

Sara was seen sporting a purple bomber jacket with grey earmuffs in several photos. Janhvi, on the other hand, wore a glitzy silver jacket with a muffler.

The two recently spoke about their connection on Ranveer Singh’s show, The Big Picture. On the work front, Janhvi was last seen with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the film Roohi. She will next be seen in Good Luck Jerry, directed by Siddharth Sengupta. She has also been cast in Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2, although the production is now on hold due to recasting.

Also Read: Puneeth Rajkumar’s eyes bring light to 4; A great gesture from an outstanding soul!

Meanwhile, Sara was last seen with Varun Dhawan in the comedy film Coolie No.1. She is preparing for the premiere of Atrangi Re, her forthcoming musical drama film. The film is directed by Aanand L. Rai and stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the key roles.