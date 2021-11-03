11 killed in landslides due to heavy rain

Bogota: At least 11 people were killed in a landslide that occurred due to heavy rain in Mallama municipality in Narino province in Colombia. 10 people were injured and some 15 to 20 people remain missing. Two buildings were damaged in the landslide. As heavy rains were continuing, rescue operations were suspended due to chances of more landslides.

Landslides are common in mountainous Colombia, especially during the rainy season and in areas where precarious informal housing and narrow roadways are constructed on deforested Andean hillsides.

Meanwhile, a moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.9 hit neighbouring Chile on Wednesday morning.