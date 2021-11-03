Balakot air-strike hero Abhinandan Varthaman promoted as Group Captain

Abhinandan Varthaman, the Indian Air Force ace pilot who became a hero in India following a duel with Pakistan on February 27, 2019, was promoted to Group Captain from Wing Commander on Wednesday. In the Indian Army, the rank of Group Captain corresponds to that of Colonel.

Abhinandan is recognised for becoming the first Mig-21 pilot to ever shoot down an F-16 fighter jet. He received the Shaurya Chakra for his involvement in the airstrike on terrorist camps in Pakistan.

Abhinandan was a member of the 51 squadron located in Srinagar and had flown to repel a Pakistani aerial strike in February 2019. Abhinandan’s MiG-21 aircraft was shot down after he took down a Pakistan F-16, and he was ejected into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), where the Pakistan Army took him into custody. Even while in custody, he kept his composure and held his head high. On the other hand, the Pakistan Army was obliged to release him due to intense pressure from India and international participation in the case.

Abhinandan’s unit 51 Squadron was also awarded a unit citation for its role in thwarting the aerial attack by Pakistan Air Force. The operations were carried out in retaliation for a Jaish-e-Mohammed attack on a CRPF convoy.