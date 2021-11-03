COP26: India and Britain introduce ‘Green Grids Initiative’.

On Tuesday, India and the United Kingdom announced a plan to strengthen connections between the world’s main power systems in order to speed up the shift to greener energy.

By connecting the grids, portions of the world with abundant renewable energy can transfer it to others where it is needed. Countries where the sun has set, may draw power from those who are still able to create solar electricity.

More than 80 countries backed the ‘Green Grids Initiative’ at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow , Scotland, said that it could serve as a model for rich countries to help poorer ones and reduce emissions to meet the goal of keeping global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.

‘These integrated transnational grids will be key answers for the world has to shift to a clean and green future,’ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a statement.

The cost estimates and funding specifics for the transnational grid proposal were not included in the formal release. The p had previously been discussed by Modi and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Modi announced on Monday that India would achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070, two decades later than the time recommended by the scientists.

https://www.eastcoastdaily.in/news-479054

