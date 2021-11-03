Covid-19: Greece toughens restrictions

For the second day in a row, Greece placed harsher limits on most activities for unvaccinated people, as the country witnessed a record high in new infections.

The regulations, according to Health Minister Thanos Pevris, will go into force on Saturday. Greece reported 6,700 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, up from 5,449 the day before and 59 deaths.

Approximately 61 percent of Greece’s population has been fully immunised. Health officials are working to increase vaccine uptake and encourage adults in Greece to register for booster injections. Infections are at an all-time high in northern Greece, where state hospitals are running out of intensive care unit beds and are referring patients to private facilities for treatment.

According to Plevris, all unvaccinated people will be required to provide a recent negative test to enter all indoor public facilities, including banks, most stores, government buildings and hair salons, beginning on Saturday. The same will be applied to outdoor dining areas and cafes. Supermarkets, grocery stores, pharmacies and houses of worship will be exempt from the ban.

Employees in both the public and commercial sectors will be required to show negative tests twice a week instead of once, as is currently the case.