DMRC issues revised timings of Delhi Metro for Diwali

New Delhi: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued revised time table for Diwali. As per the revised time-table, last train services from terminal stations of all Delhi Metro corridors, except Green Line, will start at 10 pm. Usually, the last services start at 11 PM from terminal stations.

As per the new schedule, the last train for service from Brig. Hoshiar Singh station towards Inderlok station will leave at 9 pm, and last service from Brig. Hoshiar Singh station towards Kirtinagar will start at 9:10 pm. Last service from Inderlok to Brig. Hoshiar Singh service is at 9:30 pm and Kirtinagar to Brig. Hoshiar Singh service at 9:30 pm.

Also Read: Indian Railways announces special trains for Diwali, Chhath Puja: Full list

Metro train services will run as usual for the rest of the day. Last metro train service from terminal stations of Green Line will remain same.