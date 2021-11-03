Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Draw: Expat wins $1 million

Dubai: A Lebanese national based in Kuwait has won $1 million in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion. Vartan Haji Narinian won the fortune for the ticket number 4795 that was purchased online on October 21. The draw was held at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport on Tuesday.

He is the 12th Lebanese national to win $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Ali Al Muhairi, a 55-year-old UAE citizen based in Ajman, won a BMW F 900 R motorbike with ticket number 0376 in the Finest Surprise Series 474 which he purchased online on October 18. A regular participant in the draw, he bought five tickets for Series 474.