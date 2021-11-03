Instagram: New ‘Add Yours’ feature rolled out…

Instagram launched a new ‘Add Yours’ sticker in Stories that generates public threads. The new feature enables users to respond to other users’ Stories by creating their own in response to a prompt or a specific topic. Instagram first tested the function in Indonesia and Japan last month, and now it’s available worldwide. Users can use the ‘Add Yours’ option inside the sticker to post their image or video to your Story by beginning a new thread once you’ve added it to your Stories. You could, for example, publish an ‘Outfit of the Day’ Story and then encourage your followers to comment with this sticker. To use this feature, make sure you have the latest version of the Instagram app.

Although the function is designed to encourage users to interact, it may also be used to find new followers. You may see everyone who has participated in the thread and browse their Stories by clicking on the sticker in someone’s Story.

Instagram had previously stated that it is working on a children’s version of the app, as the current version is only available to anyone over the age of 13 and is not truly a child-friendly version. The Instagram Kids app has yet to be released and is still in developing stage.

Instagram has gone another step to know all of its users’ birth dates to ‘protect young individuals’ in the community. Users who refuse to divulge their birthdays will be asked to do so numerous times before being forced to reveal their age if they wish to continue using the social networking platform.