Netflix Games Rolling Out on Android

Netflix Games is now available on Android smartphones all across the world. Netflix Games can be accessed for free with your current Netflix subscription. These games will be available for iOS in the coming months.

There are currently five titles available on Netflix Games. There are no adverts or in-app purchases in these games. While you can get them right now through the Play Store, Netflix will be adding a dedicated games row and tab to the mobile app in the coming days. The following is a list of Netflix Games that are currently available:

Stranger Things: 1984

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Shooting Hoops

Card Blast

Teeter Up

Netflix claims that subscribers can use the same account to play games on numerous devices. It is important to note that these games are not intended for children. As a result, these games will no longer be available for children’s profiles. Furthermore, users can set up a PIN lock for accessing the game section.