Walk to office, don’t use cars: Kangana Ranaut to those seeking ban on crackers

Kangana Ranaut has voiced her thoughts as the argument over banning firecrackers heats up in the run-up to Diwali. The actress posted a video of Sadhguru and suggested that activists should refrain from driving for a few days to protect the environment.

The video which Kangana shared shows Sadhguru sharing his childhood Diwali memories. He is heard saying that he looks forward to lighting firecrackers months before Diwali and he also saves some for later.

Responding to the same, Kangana wrote on her Instagram Stories: ‘He is the man who caused world record of green cover by planting millions of trees. Perfect answer to all Diwali environment activists, walk to your office don’t use cars for three days.’

On the other hand, Rhea Kapoor, the producer of Veere Di Wedding, expressed her displeasure with the habit of blowing firecrackers. ‘Bursting crackers is not only dated but grossly ignorant, inconsiderate and irresponsible. Stop doing it, it’s so 19-never,’ Rhea shared on her Instagram Stories.

On Tuesday, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar urged residents to be aware of noise and air pollution levels when lighting firecrackers during Diwali. ‘Crackers are an integral part of Diwali festivities and they should be. However, while bursting crackers, people must keep a check on noise and air pollution levels,’ she stated.

Meanwhile, on September 15, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered a ban on firecrackers, citing the need to save lives. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has issued an order prohibiting the sale and use of fireworks in the national capital till January 1, 2022. Anyone caught bursting crackers during the campaign would be prosecuted under applicable IPC sections and the Explosives Act.