11 missing in flash floods due to heavy rain

Java: At least 11 people went missing in flash floods due to extremely heavy rainfall in Java in Indonesia. Rivers on the slopes of Mount Arjuno overflowed their banks and inundated five hamlets in Kota Batu city in East Java province.15 people were swept away in the waters and rescue team rescued 4 people.

The rescue operation is blocked due to power outages and blocked roads covered with thick mud and debris. As per The National Disaster Mitigation Agency, heavy rains are expected to continue and increase until February. This is due to La Nina weather pattern.

Seasonal rains frequently cause flooding and landslides in Indonesia, an archipelago of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains.