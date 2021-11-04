9 killed in cargo plane crash

Siberia: A cargo plane has crashed while trying to land killing all 9 people on board in Siberia, Russia. An Antonov An-12 plane, owned by Grodno, a Belarussian company crash-landed and burst into flames near Irkutsk, eastern Siberia. The plane was going to Chukotka region from Bilibino.

The victims include three Belarussians, two Russians and two Ukrainians. Other two passengers were unidentified. As per preliminary investigation the plane crashed after ice coated its control surfaces under freezing rain.

Plane accidents are common in Russia as several companies use old and outdated planes for their services. In September, six people died when an An-26 transport aircraft crashed outside the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk. In July, an An-26 flying over the Far Eastern Kamchatka peninsula crashed, killing all 28 people on board.