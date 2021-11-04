Accused SI caught after 1 Km long chase in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Two police police officials chased and caught a Sub Inspector, accused of demanding bribery, on the roads of Tumakuru city in Karnataka. Police sub-inspector Someshekhar, who was partially in his uniform, was caught on Wednesday, with the help of the public after a chase of almost one kilometre.

The cop who was posted at the Chandrashekhar Pora police station in Gubbin Talluk, around 30km from Tumkur, has been arrested along with a constable, Nayaz Ahmad, and was sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

A family litigation case was recently registered at the CS Pora station after which the police there seized a vehicle of a man named Chandranna. Someshekhar allegedly ordered Constable Nayaz Ahmad to take ? 28,000 as bribe to release the man’s vehicle. Mr Chandranna shortly approached the anti-corruption bureau, which laid a plot to catch the accused.

Mr Chandranna then paid Rs 12,000 to the constable who was caught red-handed by anti-corruption bureau inspector Vijayalaxmi and her team on Wednesday. The constable had confessed that the sub-inspector had given instructions to take the bribe. When the anti-corruption bureau team, with the constable in their custody, reached the police station, the sub-inspector immediately dumped his uniform shirt in a dustbin and ran out of the office. The investigation team started a foot chase, and were able to catch him on the streets near the police station.