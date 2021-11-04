Air gun misfired; student dies in Telangana

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old man died after an air gun allegedly misfired at a house in Salakpur village in Siddipet district of Telangana on Thursday.

The man identified as Fazil, who resides in Hyderabad, was on a visit to a home in the village along with his friends. While piercing the wall with an air gun to a point hole, a bullet in the air gun hit the wall and hit back the young man hard on the head, killing him on the spot. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was referred to a hospital in Siddipet, around 100 km from Hyderabad. He was declared brought dead there.

Police, who received information about the incident, said that a probe was on to ascertain various details, including as to who owned the air gun. The parents of the deceased were informed and a case would be registered after receiving a formal complaint, police officials added. At least six people have been detained in connection with the incident.