For the first time in history: World Trade Centre lit up for Diwali

New York: For the first time in history, a Diwali-themed animation adorned the One World Trade Center, a symbol of showing eternal goodness of the New York City. The animation went live on November 2 and continued to be broadcast till November 4th. Termed as the All-American Diwali experience, the spectacle included a stunning fireworks display that was viewed by audiences on both sides of the Hudson.

Organized by New Jersey-based non-profit South Asian Engagement Foundation, the inaugural All-American Diwali experience was dedicated to the country’s first responders. Key sponsors of the celebration include crypto exchange, CrossTower and Atlanta-based 27th Investments, a national investment firm. All American Diwali is trademarked and copyrighted by the South Asian Engagement Foundation.

‘There is no better symbol of the triumph of resiliency than the World Trade Center and we are very fortunate to work with The Durst Organization to bring this message to all’, Rahul Walia, Founding Trustee of South Asian Engagement Foundation said.

US President Joe Biden also extended Diwali wishes via his Twitter handle- ‘May the light of Diwali remind us that from the darkness there is knowledge, wisdom, and truth. From division, unity. From despair, hope. To Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists celebrating in America and around the world — from the People’s House to yours, Happy Diwali’.