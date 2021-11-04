Gulf country approves the use of Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11

Riyadh: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11. The authority took this decision after evaluating the data provided by the company and conducting clinical studies. Till now more than 46 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the country.

Earlier, National Health Regulatory Authority in Bahrain had approved the emergency use of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for children aged between 5 and 11 years. UAE also approved the emergency use of the vaccine for children aged between 5 and 11 years.

Previously, The US administration had authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for children aged between 5 and 11 years.