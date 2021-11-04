India to increase frequency of flights to Sharjah from this city

New Delhi: The Union government is planning to increase the number of flights operating on the Srinagar-Sharjah route. The government is planning to do this as a retaliatory action against Pakistan as they denied their airspace for the flight service.

At present, there are four flights operating from Srinagar to Sharjah. Discussions between Ministry of External Affairs and Civil Aviation Ministry are underway to increase the frequency to 7 flights a week. This could happen from November 11. The government is also planning to decline India’s airspace to Lahore – Singapore, Lahore-Colombo and Karachi-Colombo flights of Pakistan.