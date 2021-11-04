Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ release postponed to April

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu on Wednesday revealed the release date of his forthcoming flick ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata.’ Sharing a poster of the film on Instagram, Mahesh Babu wrote: ‘April 1st 2022!! #HappyDiwali’.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ was originally scheduled for a Makar Sankranthi release on January 13, 2022. It is now scheduled for a Ugadi release. The cause of the delay of the film has not been clarified, but the film will now enjoy a bigger window at the box office.

The movie has completed its Spain filming schedule and will finish the remaining parts in India. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram and stars Keerthy Suresh as the lead. Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta are producing the film under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus.