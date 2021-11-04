No child deserves to be treated like this: Rahul Gandhi in his letter to Shah Rukh Khan after Aryan’s arrest

Shah Rukh Khan received a lot of help from his industry friends and supporters, after the arrest of his son Aryan in connection with the drug case. According to reports, the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is one among them. The politician reportedly penned a letter to superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan to express his support during this difficult period.

Rahul Gandhi wrote: ‘Truth cannot be held hostage for long’. He further added that ‘No child deserves to be treated like this’ while mentioning ‘I have seen the good work you have done for people. I am sure their blessings and goodwill will be with you’.

As per reports, Rahul wrote the letter on October 14, the day after Aryan Khan was sent to Arthur Road Jail. When asked about it, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala opted not to respond directly and instead said: ‘if there is any letter, it can’t be made public’.

Aryan was arrested in a drug case on October 3. The Bombay High Court on October 28 granted bail for the celebrity kid after he spent around three weeks in jail. He left the jail on October 30 once all the paperwork was finished.