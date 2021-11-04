PM lauds soldiers for carrying out surgical strikes; calls them ‘suraksha kawach’ of India

Nowshera : Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the soldiers on Thursday, for carrying out the surgical strike across the border, saying that it fills everyone with pride. The Prime Minister during his address also lauded the soldiers for serving on Indian borders, and said that security personnel were the ‘suraksha kawach’ (armour) of the country.

‘It fills every Indian with pride on the role this brigade played during the surgical strike. The role played by this brigade during the surgical strike fills everyone with pride. I will remember that day forever as it was decided that all soldiers should return before sunset… I was sitting beside the phone and was asking about the whereabouts of every soldier. There were many attempts to disturb the peace here but each time a befitting reply has been given’, the Prime Minister said while addressing soldiers at Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister further said that it is because of the soldiers that people can sleep peacefully. The Prime Minister today continued his annual tradition of celebrating Diwali with soldiers. He left from Delhi for Nowshera today with minimum security arrangements. He asserted that he was not there as a Prime Minister but as a family member to celebrate Diwali. Earlier today, the Prime Minister paid tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty.