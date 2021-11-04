Singapore is the world’s ‘most fatigued’ nation – And we’re tired of it!

The research conducted by Sleepseeker found that Singapore is the most fatigued nation in the world. Singapore has the highest fatigue score of 7.20, closely followed by Mexico with 7.01 and Brazil with 6.28. Among the other top 10 nations were the United States (5.57), Japan (5.32), United Kingdom (4.82), New Zealand (4.74), Australia (4.72), China (4.59), and Canada (4.39).

According to Sleepseeker, the list is based on several factors, including the number of hours worked per year and average screen time per day. ‘The most fatigued country is Singapore, with a fatigue score of 7.20. This small island nation is a bustling tech hub that has experienced rapid and widespread urbanization. Singaporeans’ busy lives reflect this, resulting in high levels of exhaustion,’ noted the study. In addition, Singapore had the second-highest average annual working hours – 2,238. The top spot went to Mexico, just a few hours ahead of Singapore with 2,255. China ranked third with 2,174. Singaporeans are spending a lot of time working and this is eventually going to lead to fatigue, according to sleep site Sleepseeker.

Meanwhile, staring at screens for long periods can also disrupt a person’s sleep. People may have difficulty going to deep restorative sleep because of the harmful blue light screens emit. Singaporeans spent an average of seven hours and two minutes online each day, placing third on Sleepseeker’s list. According to the study, Singaporeans would be able to sleep better and feel less fatigued if they spent less time on the internet or looking at screens.

With its citizens spending an average of nine hours and 29 minutes on the internet every day, Brazil was ranked first, followed by Mexico with an average of eight hours and one minute. Employees who work hard need to sleep, as it affects their mental and physical health. According to the National Sleep Federation, adults should get between seven and nine hours of sleep per night so they feel less fatigued and can accomplish their daily tasks.