T20 World Cup Highlights: Inspiring India beat Afghanistan to keep WC hopes alive

India defeated Afghanistan by 66 runs in the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday to keep their slim hopes of reaching the semifinals alive. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul each scored half-centuries as India reached 210 for 2 after being invited to bat, then restricted Afghanistan to 144 for 7 in their 20 overs.

Mohammad Shami took three wickets, Ashwin got two, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja each took one. Karim Janat top-scored for Afghanistan by scoring 42 not out while Mohammad Nabi scored 35.

Earlier, Rohit (74) and Rahul (69) put on 140 runs for the first wicket in 14.4 overs to set up India’s massive total. On 35 and 27, respectively, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant Pant remained not out. Karim Janat and Gulbadin Naib both grabbed a wicket for Afghanistan.

After the 66-run victory on Wednesday, India’s Net Run Rate improved from -1.609 to +0.073. India needs a few more results to go their way because their fate is out of their hands. All eyes will be on Afghanistan’s final match against New Zealand, as a win over Kane Williamson’s team might make India’s job simpler. Of course, India must win both of their remaining games (against Scotland on Friday and Namibia on Monday) by huge margins.

As they prepare for the important encounter on Wednesday, Virat Kohli admitted that India was keeping a watch on the Net Run Rate, and added that the Asian giants will play a good brand of cricket to attempt to find that outside opportunity.