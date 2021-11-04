WhatsApp gets a makeover! New features added and more!

Meta owned Messaging app WhatsApp recently announced three new features that will improve users’ chat experience. The features include a desktop photo editor, sticker suggestions, and link previews. WhatsApp’s first feature is a picture editor for the desktop version of the app. You can now add stickers and text to images, trim and rotate photos from your desktop, according to the business. The photo editor is also available on the WhatsApp site, in addition to the WhatsApp desktop app.

Secondly, there is a sticker suggestion. You can type text in the chatbox and tap the sticker icon to see relevant stickers with sticker suggestions. “It’s similar to emoji ideas, but better,” the company claims. For example, if you enter “Haha,” WhatsApp will display stickers with a happy face. When it comes to third-party WhatsApp sticker packs, though, your mileage may vary.

Another feature WhatsApp pointed out was link previews. With this feature, you can preview a link without leaving the app, which is handy when you’re sharing news, videos, and tweets.

All these features are now on WhatsApp’s stable version. If you still can’t find them, make sure you’re running the latest version of the app from the Play Store.