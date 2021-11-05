3 Months Spotify Premium free for Visa Card Users: Here’s how to claim

Spotify has teamed up with Visa to offer Visa cardholders three months of free Spotify Premium. The discount is valid on the Premium Individual plan, which costs Rs. 119 per month normally. This new offer is exclusively available to users who never subscribed to Spotify Premium before. The Premium plans provide access to tens of thousands of tracks without commercials, as well as support for numerous devices. Users can also download songs for offline listening, as well as enjoy features like group listening and skipping songs, with a premium subscription.

To claim this Offer

https://www.spotify.com/in-en/ppt/visa/

To avail of this deal, visit this offer page and click on the ‘Start trial’ button. Spotify asks you to sign up to your Spotify account or create a new account. Choose the 3 months trial plan and use your Visa card to complete the payment. You can cancel your three-month subscription at any time. After the trial period, users will have to pay Rs. 119 per month to keep access to Spotify Premium.