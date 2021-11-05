‘All have to be protected without discrimination’: Rahul Gandhi extends Govardhan Puja wishes

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended Govardhan Puja message on Friday, stating that everyone has to be protected without any discrimination and effort to divide India on the basis of religion and caste needs to stop. Gandhi was apparently accusing the BJP of trying to divide the people of the country on the basis of religion and caste.

‘Lord Krishna gave protection to everyone under the Govardhan Mountain. Even today all have to be protected without discrimination. Stop dividing India in the name of religion and caste’, he said in a tweet in Hindi.

