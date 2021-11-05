Apple aspires to add Car crash detection and auto-dial 911 to iPhones and Apple Watches

Apple’s wearable has a strong focus on users’ health, letting them constantly monitor and measure their vital signs. Thanks to its unique features like the ECG function and Fall Detection, the Apple Watch has saved a lot of lives in the recent past. Now, the Cupertino giant is rumoured to be working on a new safety feature for the iPhone and Apple Watch that will automatically dial 911 in the event of a car accident.

This type of feature isn’t new in the auto industry, but introducing it to the iPhone would provide users with a much broader range of options for using the technology. Apple’s system, like GM’s OnStar, would employ sensors to detect rapid spikes in G-forces and connect them with a car accident. However, the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Journal report, which cites internal documents that explain the possible new system. According to the article, the technology could yet be scrapped if Apple decides not to distribute it.

According to reports, the company has been gathering data on car accidents and emergency calls. It has identified over 10 million suspected car collisions, with 50,000 of them accompanied by a 911 call. As a result, Apple has started putting the acquired data into its accident detection feature to improve it and reduce false 911 calls during small collisions.

The reports also say that Apple could include the capability in future iPhone and Apple Watch updates as early as next year. That is, assuming that everything goes according to plan. As of now, we don’t know if the feature would be available on all iPhone and Apple Watch models, or if it will be limited to specific-generation models. As a result, we may expect to learn more about it in the following weeks.